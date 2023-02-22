 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

Many authors, like White, feel no duty to disclose in the Kindle store that their great American novel was written wholesale by a computer, in part because Amazon's policies do not require it.

Nearly two decades after the advent of social media, we fully recognise its pitfalls, notably misinformation and amplification. On the available evidence, ChatGPT or similar AI tools would be a similarly mixed blessing. (Image source: Reuters)

Until recently, Brett Schickler never imagined he could be a published author, though he had dreamed about it. But after learning about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program, Schickler figured an opportunity had landed in his lap.

"The idea of writing a book finally seemed possible,” said Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York. "I thought 'I can do this.’”

Using the AI software, which can generate blocks of text from simple prompts, Schickler created a 30-page illustrated children's e-book in a matter of hours, offering it for sale in January through Amazon.com Inc’s self-publishing unit.

In the edition, Sammy the Squirrel, crudely rendered also using AI, learns from his forest friends about saving money after happening upon a gold coin. He crafts an acorn-shaped piggy bank invests in an acorn trading business and hopes to one day buy an acorn grinding stone.