ChatGPT can decode Fed speak, predict stock moves from headlines

Bloomberg
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Two new papers have been published this month that deployed the artificial intelligence chatbot in market-relevant tasks — one in deciphering whether Federal Reserve statements were hawkish or dovish, and one in determining whether headlines were good or bad for a stock.

The first wave of academic research applying ChatGPT to the world of finance is arriving — and judging by early results, the hype of the past few months is justified.

ChatGPT is able to explain its classifications like a human analyst. Source: Can ChatGPT Decipher Fedspeak by Anne Lundgaard Hansen and Sophia Kazinnik.

ChatGPT aced both tests, suggesting a potentially major step forward in the use of technology to turn reams of text from news articles to tweets and speeches into trading signals.