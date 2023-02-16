 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Charlie Munger downplays risk of Taiwan invasion, says crypto fans are 'idiots'

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

Charlie Munger also doubled down on his recent Wall Street Journal editorial calling for the U.S. government to follow China and ban cryptocurrency, saying "people who oppose my position are idiots."

Charlie Munger

Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), on Wednesday said China remains a top opportunity for investors despite geopolitical risks.

Munger also doubled down on his recent Wall Street Journal editorial calling for the U.S. government to follow China and ban cryptocurrency, saying "people who oppose my position are idiots."

The 99-year-old spoke while fielding 2-1/4 hours of questions at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp (DJCO.O), a Los Angeles newspaper publisher and provider of software to courthouses that he chaired for 45 years and where he remains a director.

He is better known for his work at Berkshire, where he has since 1978 been a vice chairman and close collaborator with fellow billionaire Buffett, who is 92.