Charlie Hebdo to reprint Prophet Muhammad cartoons ahead of 2015 terror trial

French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo announced on Tuesday that it will reprint cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that sparked the attack on its offices in 2015.

The weekly newspaper announced that the editorial with the cartoons of will be published on Wednesday, the same day that marks the start of a trial related to the Charlie Hebdo attack.

"We will never give up," publishing director Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau, who was wounded in the attack, wrote. "The hatred that struck us is still there and, since 2015, it has taken the time to mutate, to change its appearance, to go unnoticed and to quietly continue its ruthless crusade.”

"The only reasons" not to reprint the Charlie Hebdo cartoons on Prophet Muhammad, he said, "stem from political or journalistic cowardice,” Sourisseau added.

On January 7, 2015, gunmen went on a killing spree in the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo. Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack which killed 12 people.

Among those charged are Hayat Boumedienne, Coulibaly’s partner at the time of the attacks, and brothers Mohamed and Mehdi Belhoucine. All three travelled to areas of Syria under the Islamic State’s control days before the attacks and maybe dead. The trial, which will run for 10 weeks and be filmed throughout, is likely to evoke painful memories.

(with inputs from Reuters)