 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Charging EVs can cost $1,800 more annually on UK streets than at home: Analysis

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

The analysis showed that the average cost to charge an EV on a public network is now up to 1,838 pounds annually, compared with those who can pay as little as 323 pounds annually to charge at home using lower overnight tariffs.

(Representative image/Reuters)

Charging electric vehicles (EV) using public chargers on Britain's streets can cost up to 1,515 pounds ($1,854.51) more annually than for those using a charger at home, according to an analysis of fees by pro-EV campaign group FairCharge.

The analysis showed that the average cost to charge an EV on a public network is now up to 1,838 pounds annually, compared with those who can pay as little as 323 pounds annually to charge at home using lower overnight tariffs.

FairCharge is campaigning for a change in how public charging is taxed in Britain to bring down costs for consumers and encourage investment in charging infrastructure.

Home chargers range in price from about $600 to over $1,000, not including installation, and are often subsidised by carmakers.