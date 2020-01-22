Charged with cybercrimes, Glenn Greenwald gets support from Freedom of the Press Foundation

Freedom of the Press Foundation Executive Director Trevor Timm has defended US journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was charged with cybercrimes in Brazil on January 21, saying he has "bravely fought for journalistic freedom throughout his entire career”.

Brazilian prosecutors charged Greenwald for assisting a group of hackers who intercepted the cellular phone calls of Justice Minister Sergio Moro when he was the judge handling Brazil's biggest-ever corruption case.

In a statement, Timm called Greenwald a “friend” and said the “sham charges” on him are “a sickening escalation of the Bolsonaro administration's authoritarian attacks on press freedom and the rule of law,” which cannot be allowed to stand.

Timm further called on the Brazilian government to “immediately halt its persecution of Greenwald and respect press freedom”.



Our statement at @FreedomOfPress on the false charges laid by Brazil's Bolsonaro regime against @GGreenwald for reporting the biggest corruption story in years -- corruption in the Justice Ministry itself! These charges are unbelievable, unsupported, and indefensible. pic.twitter.com/wGkC4JI2GB

— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 21, 2020

“We dearly hope Glenn is safe and is able to continue doing his job as a journalist,” Timm said in the statement.

The Intercept Brasil website edited by Greenwald published damaging conversations between Moro and prosecutors in the Car Wash investigation that showed the judge advising them in the case against now jailed former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Greenwald was charged with criminal association with a group of six people who face charges of hacking the telephones of Brazilian officials as well as bank fraud and money laundering.

Greenwald has said the Car Wash investigators' conversations were leaked to The Intercept after they had been hacked.