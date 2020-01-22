App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Charged with cybercrimes, Glenn Greenwald gets support from Freedom of the Press Foundation

Timm further called on the Brazilian government to “immediately halt its persecution of Greenwald and respect press freedom”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Freedom of the Press Foundation Executive Director Trevor Timm has defended US journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was charged with cybercrimes in Brazil on January 21, saying he has "bravely fought for journalistic freedom throughout his entire career”.

Brazilian prosecutors charged Greenwald for assisting a group of hackers who intercepted the cellular phone calls of Justice Minister Sergio Moro when he was the judge handling Brazil's biggest-ever corruption case.

In a statement, Timm called Greenwald a “friend” and said the “sham charges” on him are “a sickening escalation of the Bolsonaro administration's authoritarian attacks on press freedom and the rule of law,” which cannot be allowed to stand.

Close

Timm further called on the Brazilian government to “immediately halt its persecution of Greenwald and respect press freedom”.

related news

“We dearly hope Glenn is safe and is able to continue doing his job as a journalist,” Timm said in the statement.

The Intercept Brasil website edited by Greenwald published damaging conversations between Moro and prosecutors in the Car Wash investigation that showed the judge advising them in the case against now jailed former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Greenwald was charged with criminal association with a group of six people who face charges of hacking the telephones of Brazilian officials as well as bank fraud and money laundering.

Greenwald has said the Car Wash investigators' conversations were leaked to The Intercept after they had been hacked.

But the federal prosecutors said in a statement that an audio found on the seized laptop of one of the alleged hackers showed Greenwald advising him to erase all messages linked to The Intercept while the interceptions were still taking place.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.