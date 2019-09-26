App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrayaan 2 a learning experience: NASA engineer

Chandrayaan 2, the second Indian lunar mission, had suffered a snag while attempting a historic landing on the uncharted South Pole of the Moon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A spacecraft systems engineer at NASA has said that the recent Chandrayaan 2 mission has been a "learning experience" for Indian scientists as it has helped ISRO to gather a lot of information about the Moon.

Anne Devereaux, working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of NASA, is the lead flight system engineer for the US space agency's Mars 2020 mission.

Speaking at the American Center on September 25, Devereaux said, "The Indian scientists did very well. Lot of information (was) gathered. The orbiter has been successful".

The lander 'Vikram' lost communication with ground stations during its final 2.1-km descent on September 7.

When asked what could have happened to the lander, the NASA engineer said, "It is upto ISRO scientists to figure out what went wrong.

"It is a learning experience for Indian scientists. We do learn from failures.

She said, even her husband was tracking the mission from JPL on that day, but after some time he had sent a message to her - "I don't see it anymore."

The Chandrayaan 1 mission had been "spectacularly successful" which confirmed about the significant presence of water in the Moon, Devereaux said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #ISRO #NASA #science #world

