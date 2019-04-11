App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chances of a recession in the US are now just 10%: Goldman Sachs

The central bank, in December last year, raised interest rates by a quarter point, inciting chaos in the market as stocks plummeted through lows of the year and investors flocked to bonds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The US Federal Reserve's policy change at the beginning of 2019 has halved the risk of a recession in the US over the next one-year to just 10 percent from the previous estimate of 20 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, says Goldman Sachs in a recent report.

Economists Jan Hatzius and David Choi cited the Fed's abrupt policy change in late January, in which they left interest rates unchanged, as the primary reason for improvement in financial conditions since the beginning of the year, reports CNBC.

The central bank, in December last year, raised interest rates by a quarter point, inciting chaos in the market as stocks plummeted through lows of the year and investors flocked to bonds.

“The Fed’s dovish shift was likely designed to decrease downside risks, and our findings suggest that this has largely worked as planned," Goldman Sachs said.

related news

However, the economists said the Fed’s success in staving off a recession may lead it to reconsider its policy of deferring interest rate hikes, something the central bank itself has noted. "As the lingering effects of the Q4 tightening gradually fades away, the Fed may eventually be willing to revisit the need for patience, as indicated in its January minutes,” they added.

The economists feel that the easing of financial conditions was by far the biggest influence on the reduction of downside risks. “Our analysis also suggests that downside risk will likely be contained in the near-term, barring another large tightening in the financial conditions index. In addition to the reversal of much of the Q4 FCI tightening, US growth momentum has improved and global growth appears to be stabilising,” they stated.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Goldman Sachs #Jerome Powell #recession #US Federal Reserve

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and fami ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

Shahid Kpoor on Kabir Singh: Had to Smoke 20 Cigarettes a Day & Shower ...

Instagram Will Now Judge Posts That Can be Classified as Inappropriate ...

Konyak Dance is the Largest Traditional Dance: Guinness Records

Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal Likely to Submit Bids for Sta ...

Kashmiri Man in Bandipora Breaks into Dance Outside Polling Booth, Vid ...

Elections 2019: NRI Couple Cast Votes, Say That Without Voting, One Ca ...

Will Namik Paul be the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

FAME-II to Impact Electric 2-Wheeler Segment Most: Crisil

Hardik Pandya Hugs KL Rahul After Getting Smashed All Over the Park By ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,600 amid cau ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Indiabulls Real Estate jumps 6% as realty rally continues

Four measures to watch for in Uber's IPO filing

Will EC rebuke to revenue dept on I-T raids, stalling of Modi biopic, ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's everything WhatsApp is doing to avoid ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

BJP manifesto is like a good dream, easy to sell; but does the govt ha ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.