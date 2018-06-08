Champions League team fined Rs 27 lakh after cat disrupts match

Beşiktaş Jimnastik Kulübü or popularly known as Beşiktaş, a Turkish Club, has been fined 34,000 euros or Rs 27 lakh for allowing a cat to stray on to the playing field in the second leg match of the Round of 16, in UEFA Champions League.

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, the tie between Beşiktaş and Bayern Munich was held up in the second half after a ginger cat barged on to the ground.

Michael Oliver, referee of the match from England, immediately picked up the football till the cat jumped over the advertisement boards. The match also witnessed incidents of fans throwing objects on the playing area.

Union of European Football Associations, UEFA, levied a fine of Rs 27 lakh on both these accounts and issued a warning for ‘insufficient organisation’ to the club.

In a related news, UEFA also fined Bayern Munich 25,000 euros or Rs 19.9 lakh for fans showing anti-UEFA banners. According to UEFA, the banners had messages of an offensive nature. Also, some fans had invaded the pitch during the semi-finals first leg match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

UEFA has a Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body which deals with the disciplinary cases, both on and off the field of play. These cases can arise from UEFA’s statutes, regulations and decisions which do not fall under the purview of another committee or body with UEFA.