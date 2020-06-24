Challenge to GPS: China launches final satellite for its BeiDou Navigation System

China has launched the final satellite as part of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS). Launched by a Long March-3B rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 9.43 am, this was the last satellite in the third version of the BDS and the 55th in the BeiDou satellite constellation.

According to BeiDou’s official website, this was the second launch attempt to complete the navigation network after an earlier scheduled launch was postponed due to “technical issues”.

With the deployment of this final satellite as part of the BDS, China has now joined the likes of the United States, Russia and the European Union as one of the major GNSS providers. With this launch, China's dependence on the United States' Global Positioning System (GPS) may finally come to an end.

The BDS seeks to operate to provide "all-time, all-weather and high-precision positioning, navigation and timing services to global users as well as the services of satellite-based augmentation, short message communication, precise point positioning and other characteristic services for the selected regions".

China resorted to a three-phase development strategy for the construction of BDS. The construction of phase 1 of BDS, BDS-1, began in 1994 and was completed by the year 2000 and it was able to provide services to China. By 2012, BDS-2 or phase 2 of BDS saw completion, thereafter providing services to the Asia-Pacific region. The latest launch marks the completion of phase-3 of BDS, which started in 2009.

