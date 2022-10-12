Chad names opposition politician Saleh Kebzabo as new PM: State TV

Chad's transitional government on Wednesday named opposition politician Saleh Kebzabo as the new prime minister after the former prime minister resigned to pave way for a new administration, the president's office said.

He replaces Albert Pahimi Padacke, a civilian politician who was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.

Kebzabo, 75, heads the main opposition National Union for Democracy and Renewal. He came second in last presidential elections in 2016 and third in a previous 2011 vote.

Chad is forming a new government to lead the Central African country until democratic elections in 2024.

The country is currently governed by a military council, headed by Deby, which was originally meant to rule for 18 months.

However, the transitional government pushed back elections until around October 2024 this month.

Deby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, which aims to be more inclusive and quell political and social divisions.