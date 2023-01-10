 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEO of nationalised German gas supplier Uniper to step down

Jan 10, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

The CEO of energy company Uniper has decided to step down after the German government nationalized the gas supplier last month, Uniper said on Tuesday.

Klaus-Dieter Maubach is exercising a special right to terminate his contract and will leave the board this year, Uniper said in a statement.

It added that Maubach, who has led the company since March 2021, was willing to stay in the job until a suitable replacement is appointed.

The German government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy sector to prevent a shortage resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.

The deal built on an initial rescue package agreed in July and featured a capital increase of 8 billion euros (USD 8.5 billion) that Germany financed.

Shortly before Christmas, the government took a stake of some 99 per cent in the company. Uniper's existing management remained in place.