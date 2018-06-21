App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CEO of a Malaysian company may have died due to 'mobile phone explosion while charging'

According to police, Nazrin died of smoke inhalation after being trapped in his double-storey terrace house

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Nazrin Hassan, CEO of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, who died in a bedroom fire last week, could have died due to the explosion of a mobile phone on the bed or along the bedside while being charged, as per some reports.

According to a report in The Malaysian Insight, the family has circulated a message on social media in which Nazrin’s brother-in-law has been quoted as claiming that at some point, the phone overheated and exploded. This caused a blunt trauma at the back of Nazrin’s head, leading to his demise. The message also claimed that eventually, the mattress caught fire too but Nazrin was already dead by then. Nazrin had two phones, a Blackberry and a Huawei. There's however no clarity as to which phone exploded. The unidentified brother-in-law also advised people to be careful while charging their phones and avoid doing so in the bedroom stressing on the fact that it was worth not having your phone a hand’s reach away.

According to police, Nazrin died of smoke inhalation after being trapped in his double-storey terrace house in Mutiara Damansara in the northern flank of Petaling Jaya, Selangor. He also had several burns on his body.

Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd is a Ministry of Finance initiative which helps in the development of tech entrepreneurship and the Malaysian startup ecosystem. The Cradle Fund management, in a press release, said, “The post-mortem report concluded the cause of death as being a complication of blast injuries attributable to an exploding handphone that was being charged next to him.”

related news

While acknowledging the contributions of the CEO, the release ended by saying, “Speculation on the cause of his death is completely unnecessary and unacceptable at this time. We request for everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this time of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those he touched on his journey.”
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Nazrin Hassan #Trending News

