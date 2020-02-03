Centre sets up task force to monitor coronavirus issue: Kishan Reddy

The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home, Civil Aviation and Women and Child Development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on February 3.

The move came amidst reports that a third case of novel coronavirus was detected in Kerala and the person had recently returned from China.

"A task force has been set up to monitor novel coronavirus situation. The first meeting of the task force will be held today. We will discuss what all precautions need to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus," Reddy told reporters here.

The union minister of state for home said Indians, who want to return, will be evacuated from China.

"Whoever wants to come back to India, they should get in touch with our embassy," he said.