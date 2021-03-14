Cellist Yo-Yo Ma celebrates second dose with impromptu concert at vaccine centre

Cellist Yo-yo Ma performs during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

Thankful after receiving his second jab of the coronavirus vaccine and “wanting to give something back”, cellist Yo-Yo Ma put up an impromptu performance at the Berkshire Community College field house clinic in US' Massachusetts on March 13.

Ma transformed the waiting room where he spent the 15-minute observation period into a mini-concert for fellow community members, local paper Berkshire Eagle reported.

Ma took a seat along the observation area’s wall, wearing a mask and sat socially distanced, and played the cello for the 15 minutes. Calling the performance “a very special concert”, Richard Hall from the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative said the musician “wanted to give something back”.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here



Today at the #MyBCC vaccination clinic, the folks waiting for 15 minutes in observation were graced with the musical talents of the one and only Yo-Yo Ma. @ Berkshire Community College https://t.co/GOXoEAwfKa

— BerkCommunityCollege (@BerkshireCC) March 13, 2021

The gesture was shared by the Berkshire Community College on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The news also drew attention from State Representative for Berkshire District Smitty Pignatelli, who in a tweet called Ma "a classy act" who brings "hope and optimism through his beautiful music". The world-renowned cellist also encouraged others to get vaccinated.

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

This is not the only gesture Ma has made since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost a year back in March 2020, Yo-Yo Ma collaborated with musician Kathy Scott for a song, You’ll Never Walk Alone, donating the earnings to the Musicians Foundation and Help Musicians, which support musicians hit by the pandemic.



In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvořák – "Going Home”

Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/S28w6OlXiZ — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 13, 2020

In a Tweet, Ma also addressed the toll pandemic is taking on mental health.“In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort Stay safe.” (sic)

Ma is an American cellist. Born in Paris, France to Chinese parents and educated in New York City, US. He graduated from The Juilliard School and Harvard University and has performed as a soloist with orchestras around the world.