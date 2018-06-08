App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Bourdain was working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning television series ‘Parts Unknown,’ in France when his close friend and French Chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Television personality and celebrated chef Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61, according to a statement by CNN. The cable network suggested that the cause of death was suicide.

According to the statement, Bourdain was working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series ‘Parts Unknown,’ in France when his close friend and French chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

Bourdain was a television anchor, best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author, besides being a chef.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in its statement.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the statement said.

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," the statement added.

Some of his famous television shows included ‘No Reservations’, ‘The Layover’ and ‘Parts Unknown’.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Anthony Bourdain #Entertainment #trends #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.