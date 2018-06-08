Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

Television personality and celebrated chef Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61, according to a statement by CNN. The cable network suggested that the cause of death was suicide.

According to the statement, Bourdain was working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series ‘Parts Unknown,’ in France when his close friend and French chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

Bourdain was a television anchor, best-selling food, fiction and nonfiction author, besides being a chef.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in its statement.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the statement said.

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," the statement added.

Some of his famous television shows included ‘No Reservations’, ‘The Layover’ and ‘Parts Unknown’.