Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cathay Pacific says CEO Rupert Hogg has resigned

In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on August 16, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on August 16 of its CEO Rupert Hogg, days after the Hong Kong carrier was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests in the city.

In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on August 16, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events".

He has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, Cathay's main shareholder.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Cathay Pacific #Hong Kong #world

