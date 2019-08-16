Cathay Pacific says CEO Rupert Hogg has resigned

In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on August 16, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events".
Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on August 16 of its CEO Rupert Hogg, days after the Hong Kong carrier was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests in the city.
In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on August 16, Cathay said Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events".He has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, Cathay's main shareholder.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:13 pm