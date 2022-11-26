 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Cash-starved Pak to repay $1 billion early on December 2: SBP governor

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said this at a briefing, according to sources privy to the development.

A logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (File image: Reuters)

Pakistans central bank chief said on Friday that the cash-strapped country would repay a USD 1 billion international bond on December 2, three days before its due date.

Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said this at a briefing, according to sources privy to the development.

The bond repayment of USD 1.08 billion is maturing on December 5 and there is fear due to the prevailing economic difficulties that Pakistan may default on the external liabilities.

Giving details of the payment, Ahmad said that the funding had been arranged through multilateral and bilateral sources including an immediate inflow of USD 500 million next week on Tuesday from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The governor highlighted that despite payments of USD 1.8 billion in November, the foreign exchange reserves were stable. Data showed that the central bank had USD 7.8 billion on November 18, but it is hardly enough for a month's imports.

Ahmad, however, hoped that the situation would improve and the country would be in a far better position by the end of the financial year in June 2023.