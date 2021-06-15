MARKET NEWS

Carrier group operating in South China Sea: US Navy

China, which claims almost all of the disputed waterway, frequently objects to US military missions in the South China Sea.

Reuters
June 15, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the US Navy said on June 15.

"While in the South China Sea, the strike group is conducting maritime security operations, which include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units," it added.

Reuters
TAGS: #China #US
first published: Jun 15, 2021 09:50 am

