Carlsberg warns price hikes may hit beer sales in 2023

Reuters
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

The world's third-biggest brewer also said it is buying out its partner in India and is seeking an option with the buyer of its Russian business to re-enter that market at some point in future.

Danish brewer Carlsberg warned on Tuesday that a possible slowdown of beer consumption in Europe because of increased prices could dent profit growth this year.

Carlsberg expects organic operating profit this year to change by between minus 5% and plus 5%, compared with 12% growth last year.

"2023 will be another challenging year," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.