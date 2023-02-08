English
    Carlsberg warns price hikes may hit beer sales in 2023

    The world's third-biggest brewer also said it is buying out its partner in India and is seeking an option with the buyer of its Russian business to re-enter that market at some point in future.

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST
    Photo: Reuters

    Danish brewer Carlsberg warned on Tuesday that a possible slowdown of beer consumption in Europe because of increased prices could dent profit growth this year.

    Carlsberg expects organic operating profit this year to change by between minus 5% and plus 5%, compared with 12% growth last year.

    "2023 will be another challenging year," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.