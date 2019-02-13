Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Carlos Ghosn's lead defence lawyer resigns

There was no immediate explanation as to why the attorneys, who include lead lawyer Motonari Otsuru, were quitting Ghosn's defence team.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Two lawyers defending former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct submitted their resignations on February 13, their law firm said in a statement.

There was no immediate explanation as to why the attorneys, who include lead lawyer Motonari Otsuru, were quitting Ghosn's defence team. Contacted by AFP, the firm declined to comment on the decision.

A brief statement said only that "today Otsuru and (Masato) Oshikubo submitted letters of resignation to the court as the defence lawyers for the case of Mr Ghosn".

The former Nissan executive has been in detention since November 19 and faces three charges including under-reporting his compensation and attempting to shift losses to his employer's books.

Despite having taken on some of Japan's high-publicity cases, Otsuru is known for maintaining a low media profile and spoke publicly only once about the Ghosn case at a press conference.

He cut an owlish and cautious figure, admitting that his client was unlikely to make bail before his case came to court -- and saying that could take at least six months.

A former prosecutor, Otsuru's representation of Ghosn pitted him against one of his old colleagues.

Otsuru pointedly declined to criticise the conditions his then-client was being held in, though Ghosn himself told AFP in an interview that he was in a "very hard" situation and slammed authorities for refusing him bail.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.