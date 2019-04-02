Carlos Ghosn's lawyers ask court for trial separate from Nissan and former director Greg Kelly

Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn on April 2 said they had asked that their client stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from Nissan because the company is helping prosecutors.

In a statement, Ghosn's lawyers also asked that he stand trial separately for former Nissan director Greg Kelly, who was accused along with Ghosn of hiding part of the former chairman's income.

The statement did not say why Ghosn did not want to be tried with Kelly. Ghosn's lawyers were unavailable to comment.