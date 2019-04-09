Carlos Ghosn states he's innocent and victim of backstabbing in a video 

Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn said he was innocent of all the charges against him and was the victim of a conspiracy, according to a video recorded before his arrest last week and broadcast by his lawyers on April 9.

Ghosn did not name any individuals in the video, and his main lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, said those references had been edited out.

Hironaka screened the video for reporters in Tokyo.

Ghosn also said in the video that his love for the company and Japan were unchanged.