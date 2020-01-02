Carlos Ghosn says 'I alone organised my departure' from Japan: Statement

"The media reports saying my wife Carole and other family members played a role in my departure from Japan are falsehoods. I alone organised my departure," Ghosn said in a brief statement received by AFP
Former Renault and Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said January 2 that he alone set up his flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he is facing trial over alleged financial misconduct, and denied any involvement by his family.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:26 pm