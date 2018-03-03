Carles Puigdemont abandons bid to return as Catalan leader

Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont said today he had abandoned his bid to be reappointed regional president in an attempt to unblock a political impasse after weeks of tense negotiations between separatist parties.

"I will not put myself forward as candidate to be appointed regional president," Puigdemont, who is in self-exile in Belgium and wanted in Spain for his role in the failed secession bid, said in a video posted on social media.