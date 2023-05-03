 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Carl Icahn’s wealth plunges $10 billion on Hindenburg short-seller report

Bloomberg
May 03, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

Icahn Enterprises L.P., his publicly traded limited partnership that operates as a holding company, fell by 20% — the most on record — erasing $3.1 billion from his fortune.

Carl Icahn’s wealth plunges $10 billion on Hindenburg short-seller report

Corporate activist Carl Icahn’s fortune tumbled more than $10 billion Tuesday after short-seller Hindenburg Research accused him of using a “ponzi-like” economic structure at his investment company.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., his publicly traded limited partnership that operates as a holding company, fell by 20% — the most on record — erasing $3.1 billion from his fortune. Hindenburg also detailed the investor’s margin loan collateralized by his stake in the company, which was not previously accounted for by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That lopped off another $7.3 billion from the net worth calculation.

All told, Icahn’s fortune sank by an unprecedented 41% to $14.6 billion, according to the wealth index, dropping him from the world’s 58th-richest person to the 119th.

Icahn, 87, is the latest billionaire to be targeted by Hindenburg this year after the New York-based short-seller went after India’s Gautam Adani and Block Inc.’s Jack Dorsey. He owns more than 85% of Icahn Enterprises’s units through various entities, making up the bulk of his fortune.