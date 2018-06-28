App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cannot tolerate Pakistan becoming haven for terror groups: Nikki Haley

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan becoming a haven for terror groups cannot be tolerated and the US has already delivered the message to Islamabad, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley today said. "We cannot turn a blind eye to those harbouring terrorists... Communicating to Pakistan that this cannot be tolerated," she said while delivering a lecture at a think tank here.

She also said that India and the US must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism adding "we can and must do more."

Touching upon a variety of issues, she said freedom of religion is very important and that a nation such as "ours can only be held together by tolerance."

On China, she said the country was important but noted that its expansion in the region has been a matter of concern for the US and many other countries as Beijing does not share democratic values.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks at the Shangri-la dialogue in Singapore to ensure freedom of navigation and stability in the Indo-Pacific, she said President Donald Trump also believes in this vision.

Haley said the US supports India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group as it is a nuclear state which is widely respected.

She was speaking at the Observer Research Foundation.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:06 pm

