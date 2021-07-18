MARKET NEWS

Cannes 2021: The winners at the Cannes film festival

French filmmaker Julia Ducournau won the main Palme d'Or prize for her film Titane

AFP
July 18, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST
Director Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The Cannes film festival ended on July 17 in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Here is a list of the main winners:

- Palme d'Or: Julia Ducournau for "Titane" (France)

- Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for "A Hero" (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for "Compartment No.6" (Finland)

- Best director: Leos Carax "Annette" (France)

- Best actress: Renate Reinsve for "Worst Person in the World" (Norway)

- Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for "Nitram" (US)

- Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for "Drive My Car" (Japan)

- Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for "Ahed's Knee" (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for "Memoria" (Thailand)

- Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for "Murina" (Croatia)

- Best short film: Hong Kong's "All The Crows In The World" Tang Yi
AFP
Tags: #Cannes 2021 #Film #world
first published: Jul 18, 2021 08:38 am

