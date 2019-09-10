Cannabis consumption highest in these cities; Mumbai, Delhi feature in top-10

Here are the top-10 cities with highest level of cannabis consumption, according to the ABCD 2018 Cannabis Price Index report. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Cannabis is illegal in India, however, data released by the ABCD 2018 Cannabis Price Index report shows that two Indian cities feature in the list of biggest consumers of the banned narcotic. Here are eight other cities which complete the top-10 list of highest cannabis consumption. 2/11 No.10 | Toronto, Canada | Consumption: 22.75 metric tons. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No.9 | Moscow, Russia | Consumption: 22.87 metric tons (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No.8 | Chicago, USA | Consumption: 22.54 metric tons (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No.7 | London, England | Consumption: 31.40 metric tons (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No.6 | Mumbai, India | Consumption: 32.38 metric tons (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No.5 | Cario, Egypt | Consumption: 32.59 metric tons (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No.4 | Los Angeles, USA | Consumption: 36.06 metric tons (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No.3 | New Delhi, India | Consumption: 38.26 metric tons (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No.2 | Karachi, Pakistan | Consumption: 41.95 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No.1 | New York, USA | Consumption: 77.44 metric tons (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 10, 2019 07:28 am