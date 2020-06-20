App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Canadian provinces and their plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19

The majority of Canadian schools closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most provinces have said in-person classes will not return this school year and are working on screening and social distancing guidelines for next term.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Friday set out guidelines for elementary and high school students to return to classrooms in the fall.

The majority of Canadian schools closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most provinces have said in-person classes will not return this school year and are working on screening and social distancing guidelines for next term.

Here's what Canada's provinces are doing:

Close

ONTARIO

related news

Canada's most populous province has asked its school boards to prepare for three scenarios based on the state of the pandemic in September, including the ability to adapt to different formats on short notice.

Boards should have a plan prepared by early August, at which point the government will consult with medical experts on the most appropriate course of action.

QUEBEC

Many elementary schools in Quebec reopened in May, though schools in the hard-hit Montreal region have remained closed.

The province said on Tuesday that when all elementary and younger high school students return in the fall, they will be divided into "bubbles" and no longer switch classes.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

British Columbia partially reopened some schools in late March, offering in-school education for the young children of essential workers. The province on June 1 reopened to all students, with elementary classes limited to 50 percent capacity, and older students attending one day per week.

ALBERTA

Alberta will not resume any in-person learning this school year and the province is working on its plan for reopening schools in the fall, looking at different scenarios.

SASKATCHEWAN

Saskatchewan said this week that when schools open in September there will be increased sanitation measures, protocols for bringing in items from home, and minimized contact among students and staff.

MANITOBA

In Manitoba, schools reopened in a limited capacity on June 1, with individual students and small groups invited back for in-person learning and assessments.

ATLANTIC PROVINCES

Schools in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador will remain closed until the new school year. Some schools in Prince Edward Island have reopened for students who need additional classroom support.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Canada #coronavirus #schools #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

Coronavirus pandemic | Food that’s a business and a comfort

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

US finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: US official

International Yoga Day to be marked on digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic

International Yoga Day to be marked on digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.