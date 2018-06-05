Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mocks his visit to India, says 'it never happened'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joked about his week-long India visit, which took place earlier this year, after it drew a lot of undesired attention in both countries.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner a couple of weeks ago, Trudeau mocked his visit to India by talking about various aspects of the tour in front of a packed audience.

"That’s it, in terms of this year. Nothing else happened. Nothing at all. We didn’t go to India," Trudeau said. "I don’t remember the India trip. I think to myself we should really go to India sometime, the same way I say to myself we should have a Highlander 2 sometime, because that was such a great movie."

The 46-year-old prime minister then presented a slideshow about the trip, which was prepared by his team. Interestingly, the title of the slideshow was accompanied by a sad-face emoticon.

Being welcomed by the agriculture minister

Trudeau remembered that upon landing in India, he was received by Minister of Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and joked about how some experts had called it a "very big deal."

There were speculations about why India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present to receive Trudeau, despite being known to personally greet fellow heads of state on their arrival, including former US President Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Canadian media's poor coverage

The prime minister took a jibe at the Canadian media's coverage of his tour, claiming it did not highlight the bilateral agreements and investment promises made by Indian companies.

Trudeau referred to his meeting with Infosys' Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh and the company's announcement of investments in Canada. "You guys didn't report on it, since I was wearing a shirt and tie. Boring!" he said.

Meeting Bollywood stars

The Canadian prime minister also spoke of his family's trip to Mumbai, where they met Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Pulling up a photograph with the Indian actor, Trudeau said: "Here I am meeting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. And, wow! One of us is seriously underdressed. How embarrassing for him,". To be sure, he was mocking his own dressing sense for the event.

The Sikh separatist controversy

Trudeau also presented a controversial photograph in which his wife Sophie was spotted with former Sikh separatist Jaspal Atwal at an event during the tour.

However, Atwal was cropped out of the photo. True to form, Trudeau then claimed that the media could not stop talking about the picture because of the dress his wife was wearing. "Such a beautiful dress!" he said.