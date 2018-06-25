App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canadian man sells 'Hot Dog Water' bottles worth Rs 2000 to people as a gimmick, sells 60 of them

The seller, Douglas Bevans, promoted the product, which is essentially a bottle of water with a sausage inside, as a health drink.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Canadian man Douglas Bevans never thought that a simple gimmick would turn out to be so profitable.

To prove a point that people are vulnerable to consumerism, marketing and a good pitch about a product, especially when it is claimed to be backed by science, Bevans offered 'Hot Dog Water' that cost 38 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1947) and promoted it as “A Drink for the Health Conscious”.

He set up his unique shop at Vancouver's Car Free Day festival last weekend selling refreshing bottles of 'Hot Dog Water'. To his surprise, his tent drew more attention than other tents at the festival and he managed to sell about 60 litres of the stuff.

Bevans, promoted the product, which is essentially a bottle of water with a sausage inside, as a health drink. The Keto-friendly and gluten-free hot dog water promised to help one lose weight, increase brain function, make one look younger, and improve overall vitality.

related news

The other major attractions of the stall in addition to Hot Dog Water were:-

  • A special offer on account of Father's Day with a deal of two bottles for $75 Canadian dollars.

  • Hot Dog Water lip balm

  • Breath spray and

  • Body fragrance

His intention was to enlighten people and urge them to think harder about the health products that they purchase and consume from anywhere.

Though, this was not an easy affair for Bevans when it comes to money. He nearly spent around $1,200 on bottles, labels, branding, and other costs.

He said that while some people were left very confused whereas some people did realise that it was a stunt.

Bevans is anticipating that next time, people will definitely think twice before splurging out $80 for “smart water" bottle or maybe anything else that is just marketed well and doesn't really have appropriate scientific backing.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 04:52 pm

