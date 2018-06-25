Canadian man sells 'Hot Dog Water' bottles worth Rs 2000 to people as a gimmick, sells 60 of them

Canadian man Douglas Bevans never thought that a simple gimmick would turn out to be so profitable.

To prove a point that people are vulnerable to consumerism, marketing and a good pitch about a product, especially when it is claimed to be backed by science, Bevans offered 'Hot Dog Water' that cost 38 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1947) and promoted it as “A Drink for the Health Conscious”.

He set up his unique shop at Vancouver's Car Free Day festival last weekend selling refreshing bottles of 'Hot Dog Water'. To his surprise, his tent drew more attention than other tents at the festival and he managed to sell about 60 litres of the stuff.



This booth that sells unfiltered hot dog water is hands down the strangest thing at Car-Free day, and I have no idea - literally none - as to whether it is real or an elaborate stunt pic.twitter.com/NK2KcTfnHm

— Moebius Stripper (@moebius_strip) June 17, 2018

Bevans, promoted the product, which is essentially a bottle of water with a sausage inside, as a health drink. The Keto-friendly and gluten-free hot dog water promised to help one lose weight, increase brain function, make one look younger, and improve overall vitality.



A special offer on account of Father's Day with a deal of two bottles for $75 Canadian dollars.



Hot Dog Water lip balm



Breath spray and



Body fragrance



The other major attractions of the stall in addition to Hot Dog Water were:-

His intention was to enlighten people and urge them to think harder about the health products that they purchase and consume from anywhere.

Though, this was not an easy affair for Bevans when it comes to money. He nearly spent around $1,200 on bottles, labels, branding, and other costs.

He said that while some people were left very confused whereas some people did realise that it was a stunt.

Bevans is anticipating that next time, people will definitely think twice before splurging out $80 for “smart water" bottle or maybe anything else that is just marketed well and doesn't really have appropriate scientific backing.