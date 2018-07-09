Canadian farmer puts 6-year-old McDonald’s burger, fries for sale on eBay

A Canadian farmer Dave Alexander has put a six-year-old cheeseburger and fries on sale for $29.99 on eBay.

The farmer had started an experiment with that burger in June 2012 to test rumours that fast food products does not rot naturally.

According to a report by TIME, Alexander has said that he did not believe that cheeseburgers would not go bad.

So, to check the rumour's authenticity, he sent his daughter out to buy a McDonald’s Cheeseburger and fries.

Alexander listed the item on eBay as an “ORIGINAL, plain McDonald’s Cheeseburger and Fries MADE & PURCHASED JUNE 7, 2012.”

While the burger lost its moisture and the cheese turned more of a light brown colour, Alexander says it still looks fresh if viewed from four feet away.

Alexander listed it on eBay as he was sure its good looks will find buyers.

On Friday, the bid rose to $58 with six days left for the auction to conclude.