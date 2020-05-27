App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

'Significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting: Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Trump in March cancelled the Group of Seven leaders meeting scheduled for June 10 as the coronavirus outbreak was spreading around the world and international travel was curtailed.

Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that there are still many health-related questions to be answered before he can say whether he will attend a face-to-face G7 meeting that President Donald Trump has said he wants to host.

"There are significant health preoccupations that we have around holding an in-person meeting," Trudeau said in his daily news conference. "Would we then as leaders have to self-isolate when we return, which is right now the rule in Canada?"

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday that if there were to be an in-person meeting, it would be at the end of June.

Close

Trump in March cancelled the Group of Seven leaders meeting scheduled for June 10 as the coronavirus outbreak was spreading around the world and international travel was curtailed.

related news

But last week Trump said he may seek to revive the idea of a face-to-face meeting because he said it would send a message that the world is getting back to normal.

Trudeau did not rule out going, saying he would consult public health experts and that talks with the Trump administration "are happening in an ongoing and very constructive way."

The border between Canada and the United States, which was shut down to non-essential travel in March, will be closed at least until June 21.

"There's no question that an in-person meetings in an ideal situation are much more effective than virtual meetings. However there are many questions to answer before we can commit to showing up in person," Trudeau said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is open to traveling to the United States for an in-person G7 meeting if the coronavirus pandemic situation allows, an Elysee official said last week.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Canada #coronavirus #Donald Trump #G7 #Justin Trudeau #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax coronavirus curbs

Theatres, cinemas, summer camps to reopen as Swiss relax coronavirus curbs

Coronavirus wrap May 27: West Bengal starts buses on 40 routes; UN says pandemic creating 'lockdown generation'

Coronavirus wrap May 27: West Bengal starts buses on 40 routes; UN says pandemic creating 'lockdown generation'

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

COVID-19 crisis | 'Massive increase' in youth unemployment, women particularly hard-hit: UN

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.