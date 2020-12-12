Canada, US border to stay closed until January 21

File image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The longest international border in the world, between Canada and the United States, will remain closed until January 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

"Canada and the United States agreed today to keep our shared border closed until January 21," Trudeau told a news conference.

The border was initially closed in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The closure has been renewed monthly since then. Only trade in goods and merchandise and essential travel are allowed.

A second wave of COVID-19 infections in Canada -- with a total of nearly 450,000 cases reported as of Friday -- has forced several regions to reintroduce pandemic measures.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with almost 300,000 deaths from 15.7 million cases.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The border between the US and Mexico will also remain shut until the same date, said Chad Wolf, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, on Twitter.

"In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through January 21. We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus," he tweeted.