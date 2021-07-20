MARKET NEWS

Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated US tourists from August 9

Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation depends on Canada’s COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement.

Reuters
July 20, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST
Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated US visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said.

Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement.

Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were first imposed in March 2020.
