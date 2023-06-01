Canada to start putting health warnings on individual cigarettes from August 1

This regulation will come into effect from August 1, stated Health Canada.

In a move to reduce tobacco usage, Canada will soon be printing warning labels directly on cigarettes in a world-first, announced the country’s health agency.

The new packaging will feature a warning on every individual cigarette with phrases such as “Cigarettes cause cancer” and “Poison in every puff”. This is an effort to bring down tobacco usage in Canada to less than 5 percent by the year 2025.

On Wednesday. Health Canada announced that the new regulations “will make it virtually impossible to avoid health warnings” on tobacco products.

By April 2025, the health agency anticipates that retailers in Canada will only carry tobacco products that hold the new warning bale directly on the cigarettes.

Products carrying labels on tipper paper include individual cigarettes, little cigars, tubes and tobacco products, stated Health Canada.

This move follows a 75-day public consultation period that was launched earlier last year.

"We are taking action by being the first country in the world to label individual cigarettes with health warning messages," states Carolyn Bennett, Canada’s minister of mental health and addictions, in a statement.

She also mentioned that tobacco use kills about 48,000 Canadians every year.

This move was greatly applauded by the Canadian Cancer Society, Canada’s Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Canadian Lung Association. They hope that these measures will deter people, primarily the youth from giving in to smoking.

Canada has been required to print warning labels on cigarette packages ever since 1989.