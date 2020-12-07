PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Canada Set To Receive First Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Before End Of Year

Canadian regulators are due make an approval decision on the vaccine - which Pfizer is producing with German partner BionNTech SE - as early as this week, officials told reporters on December 3.

Reuters
Dec 7, 2020 / 10:55 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, assuming it is approved by the health ministry, the government said on Monday.


Canadian regulators are due make an approval decision on the vaccine - which Pfizer is producing with German partner BionNTech SE - as early as this week, officials told reporters on December 3.


“Following successful negotiations, Canada will receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, contingent on Health Canada authorization of the vaccine,” the government said in a statement.


The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it expects to receive a total of six million doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna Inc during the first quarter of next year.


The doses will be enough to inoculate three million people as both vaccines require two shots about a month apart.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #Canada #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Pfizer #World News
first published: Dec 7, 2020 10:55 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.