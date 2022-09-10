English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Conclave 2022, Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Event !! Block your seat at Rs.24000/- using coupon code MCPRO22
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Canada proclaims Charles king in ceremony in Ottawa

    Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Canada, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on Thursday at age 96.

    Reuters
    September 10, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST

    Canada proclaimed Charles its king on Saturday in a formal ceremony at the official residence in Ottawa of the governor general, the monarch's representative in Canada who performs the duties of the head of state on behalf of the crown.

    Earlier, an Accession Council met at St James's Palace in London to proclaim Charles sovereign. The ceremonies are protocol and formalize the change in head of state.

    Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Canada, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on Thursday at age 96.

    Canada announced a 10-day mourning period for the queen. Although Canada ceased being a colony of Britain in 1867, it remained in the British Empire until 1982, and is still a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries that have the British monarch as head of state.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon signed an order in council proclaiming the new sovereign after a Cabinet meeting.

    Close

    Trumpets then announced the exit of Canada's chief herald from the residence. He read the order in council proclaiming the new monarch to the public in both English and French, ending with, "Long live the King!"

    The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute and the armed forces band playing "God Save the King."
    Reuters
    Tags: #British royal family #Canada #King Charles III #UK
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 09:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.