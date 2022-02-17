Canada police say they will take city Ottawa back, govt's blames extremists

Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control, seizing thousands of liters of fuel and removing an oil tanker truck. (Image/Reuters)

Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Wednesday started warning truck drivers blockading the downtown core that they should depart or face arrest, part of a promised crackdown to end a three-week-old protest over COVID restrictions.

Later, Interim Police Chief Steve Bell vowed "to take back the entirety of the downtown core and every occupied space" in "coming days", adding "it will take time to do this right".

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino blamed extremist groups for helping organize protests in Ottawa and at U.S. border crossings and repeated suggestions that some actors wanted to overthrow the Liberal government.

Police in the province of Alberta this week arrested 13 people linked to a border blockade at the town of Coutts and seized guns. Four members of the group have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Several of the individuals at Coutts have strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa, Mendicino told reporters.

"What we're beginning to see emerge now are the hallmarks of a sophisticated and capable organization of a small number of individuals, but with a steel resolve, driven by an extreme ideology that would seek to create to overthrow the existing government," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, giving the Liberal government more powers to end the protest.