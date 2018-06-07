Canada PM calls Trump's security reasoning for tariffs 'laughable'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today called Donald Trump's national security justification for new metal tariffs on US allies "laughable," as he and French President Emmanuel Macron formed a united front on trade ahead of the G7 summit.

The leaders, who met in Ottawa before heading to Quebec to join the US president and their other Group of Seven partners for a two-day summit, noted that the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would also hurt American workers.

"It is laughable to say that Canada, France... can represent a threat to America's national security, as we are the best allies that the US has had for a long time," Trudeau told a press conference, with Macron at his side.