172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|canada-pension-fund-turns-to-emerging-markets-india-in-focus-5893001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canada pension fund turns to emerging markets, India in focus

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will invest up to a third of its funds in emerging markets over the next five years and 'India is a key component of that'. CPPIB will invest across asset classes including infrastructure, real estate, public and private equities, funds.

Moneycontrol News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (PTI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will invest up to a third of its funds in emerging markets over the next five years and India may rake in big money, CNBC has reported.

"We expect to invest up to one-third of the Fund in emerging markets by 2025 and India is a key component of that," Suyi Kim,  CPPIB’s Asia Pacific head, told CNBC.

According to Kim, CPPIB will invest across asset classes including infrastructure, real estate, public and private equities, funds and co-investments and credit.

Close

“We see domestic consumption, technology and increasing demand for infrastructure to support the growth underpinning many of the themes and opportunities we look at in India.”

related news

The pension fund even has an office in India and some of its current investments include a stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank as well as $225 million in the India Resurgence Fund, which invests in distressed assets in the country.

The report said CPPIB had agreed to invest about $600 million in India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund in December 2019. The investment included a $150-million commitment in NIIF’s Master Fund and co-investment rights of up to $450 million in future opportunities.

The Canadian pension fund manages about $329.75 billion, with a bulk of its investments in North America. Reports say around 34 percent of its assets are allocated in the US followed by Asia.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 10:23 am

tags #markets #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.