you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Canada joins US and allies in Beijing Olympics boycott

The announcement came after the White House, the Australian government and the UK government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.”

Associated Press
December 09, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST

Canada will join the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.


The announcement came after the White House, the Australian government and the UK government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.”


Trudeau said his government has been talks with allies about it in recent months.


“We are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government,” Trudeau said.


“They should not be surprised we will not be sending any diplomatic representation."

Relations between Canada and China have been poor since China arreted two Canadians in China in Dec. 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics,” while China has described the charges against Huawei and Meng as a politically motivated attempt to hold back China’s economic and technological development.


China, the U.S. and Canada essentially completed a high-stakes prisoner swap earlier this year but the reputation of the Chinese government has been severely tarnished in Canada.


“Concerns around arbitrary detention are real and shared by many countries around the world,” Trudeau said.


Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said more countries need to take similar action.

“It is important to send a strong signal to China,” Joly said. “Human rights violations are not acceptable.”

Associated Press
first published: Dec 9, 2021 01:35 pm

