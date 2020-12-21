Canada halts passenger flights from UK for 72 hours due to new virus strain

Source: AFP

Canada is halting passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, joining a growing list of countries barring British travelers to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain from the country.

The restrictions do not apply to cargo planes or planes landing for safety reasons, according to an earlier Transport Canada notice to airmen, which said the move is "necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public." The measures go into effect at midnight on Sunday (0500 GMT Monday).

Canadian officials, including the prime minister and health minister, met on Sunday afternoon to discuss the new variant, which officials say is up to 70% more transmissible than the original.

"While no cases linked to this new strain have been identified in Canada, work continues to identify if this variant is present or has been previously observed in Canada," the statement said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday the new strain had led to surging infection numbers, as his government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Cases continue to rise in Canada, which begun inoculations with the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine last week. Canada reported a total of 507,795 cases of COVID-19 and 14,228 deaths, with 6,203 new cases on Sunday.

Canadian media reported Ontario, the country's most populous province, would be put in a province-wide lockdown on Dec. 24.