App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Canada GDP in April fell a record 11% as COVID-19 shutters economy

Gross domestic product in March fell by 7.2 percent from February, the most severe month-on-month plunge ever, although the decline was less than the 9 percent predicted by analysts. Statscan said the March and April decreases were likely the largest-ever consecutive monthly declines.

Reuters

Canada's growth in April plunged a record 11 percent from March as businesses shut down to fight the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday, and analysts said it was unclear how quickly the economy would recover.

Gross domestic product in March fell by 7.2 percent from February, the most severe month-on-month plunge ever, although the decline was less than the 9 percent predicted by analysts. Statscan said the March and April decreases were likely the largest-ever consecutive monthly declines.

First-quarter annualised growth sank by 8.2 percent - the most since the 8.7 percent first-quarter decline in 2009, during the depths of the great recession. Analysts had expected a 10 percent drop. Market watchers expect second-quarter data to be worse.

Close

In recent weeks, most of Canada's 10 provinces have taken measures to reopen slowly.

related news

"The big question is how fast can the recovery be and there are wide uncertainty bands around how fast that can be, and that depends not just on economics but also on the spread of the virus," said Nathan Janzen, senior economist at the Royal Bank of Canada.

First-quarter household spending dropped a record 2.3 percent, as consumers stayed away from auto show rooms, clothing and footwear stores.

Andrew Kelvin, chief strategist at TD Securities, said the data "just doesn't offer us any insight" as to how fast the economy might rebound.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.3778 to the greenback, or 72.60 US cents.

In response to the crisis, the Bank of Canada has slashed its key overnight interest rate to a record low and launched its first-ever, large-scale bond-buying program.

"Whether the economy declines 5 percent, 6 percent, 7 percent or 8 percent this year, it's still an extremely challenging backdrop that's going to require a lot of support from both monetary and fiscal policy," said Doug Porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Business #Canada #coronavirus #Economy #GDP #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.