Canada central bank raises key lending rate to 0.5%

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem (File image: Reuters)

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its key lending rate to 0.5 percent, from a historic low of 0.25 percent, citing inflation risks compounded by Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushing up oil prices.

It also signaled that as the economy rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation pressures persist, "interest rates will need to rise further."

Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes said Wednesday's hike -- the first since October 2018 -- was "the first step in the most consequential tightening cycle in decades," and predicted another rate increase in April that would likely be followed by "two more over the course of the remainder of the year."

"Monetary policymakers are trying to slow down already-red hot inflation instead of their typical tact of heading off price pressures before they fully emerge," he said in a research note.

Canadian inflation is at a 30-year high, remaining stubbornly at 5.1 percent -- far above the central bank's 2.0 percent target.

"Price increases have become more pervasive, and measures of core inflation have all risen," the bank warned.

It noted poor harvests and higher transportation costs were driving up food costs, as the war in Ukraine -- a major wheat producer -- also heaped on pressure on food and energy prices.

Western allies have responded to Russia's attack on its neighbor with broad sanctions, including against its oil sector, which is among the world's top producers.

The Bank of Canada said increased financial market volatility, higher commodity prices and new supply disruptions could weigh on global growth in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian economic growth, it added, has been much stronger than the bank forecast in January, closing 2021 with fourth quarter growth of 6.7 percent.

Both exports and imports picked up, consistent with solid global demand.

Canada's labor market suffered a setback in January with the re-introduction of public health restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, forcing layoffs and "elevated" employee absenteeism.

However, the bank said, the rebound from Omicron "appears to be well in train," with household spending rising and increased housing market activity.

"Overall, first-quarter (2022) growth is now looking more solid than previously projected," it said.