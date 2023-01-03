 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreigners banned from buying homes as Canada grapples with housing crunch

Jan 03, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Several exceptions in the act allow individuals such as refugees and permanent residents who are not citizens to buy homes.

Amid a housing crunch in Canada, the country's government has introduced a ban which does not allow immigrants to buy property. The move is aimed at making more homes available to Canadian locals. Refugees and permanent residents have been allowed to purchase land as exceptions to the ban. In December the state of Ottawa clarified that the ban would apply only to city dwellings and not to recreational properties such as summer cottages a report by the Agence France Presse said.

The move was proposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a temporary two year measure during his 2021 election campaign to tackle soaring real estate prices.

"The desirability of Canadian homes is attracting profiteers, wealthy corporations, and foreign investors," Trudeau's Liberal Party said in its election plank at the time.

Following their 2021 election victory, the Liberals quietly introduced the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act.

Among other measure to tackle the housing crisis, major realty markets such as Vancouver and Toronto have also introduced taxes on non-residents and empty homes.

Highlighting the vision behind the move the Liberal Party said "This is leading to a real problem of underused and vacant housing, rampant speculation, and skyrocketing prices. Homes are for people, not investors."