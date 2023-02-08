 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Joe Biden make his case for 4 more years?

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Polls show a majority of Americans are largely unaware of his successes and don't approve of his job performance. Even Democrats question whether he should run for reelection amid concerns about his age.

US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden stepped to the rostrum for his State of the Union address Tuesday night at what should be a high point of his presidency. He's repeatedly beaten the odds with a string of legislative accomplishments and a historically strong midterm election where Democrats held the line against Republicans. His steadfast support for Ukraine has won praise. The cloud of the pandemic has lifted.

But on Tuesday night, he found himself facing a problem that has shadowed him for years' doubt.

It all added up to a particularly high-stakes moment for Biden, providing him with his last, best opportunity to make his case for why he deserves a second term before a formal campaign announcement.