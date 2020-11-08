Can Donald Trump run for US President again in 2024? Here's what we know

Donald Trump on November 7 became the first US President in 28 years to lose a re-election, with Democrat candidate Joe Biden winning the 2020 race for the White House.

After World War II, only two other US Presidents had failed attempts at a second term - Jimmy Carter and George HW Bush, according to an AFP report.

While Trump has so far not conceded after his defeat, some US media reports have speculated if he will make another run for presidency in 2024.

Legally, there is nothing that stops Trump from doing so, since a US President is allowed to serve for two four-year terms at the most.

"I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024," Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said recently, as quoted by AFP.

Trump still enjoys a great deal of popularity, even after his presidency and style of politics have come under criticism. As of 1 pm IST, he has received 47.7 percent votes during the 2020 US Presidential election, according to The New York Times.

Media reports suggest that the absence of another strong candidate from the Republican Party could enable Trump to run for US President in 2024.

"The total lack of action from virtually all of the '2024 GOP hopefuls' is pretty amazing," the US President's son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on November 5.

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale recently tweeted "If you want to win in 2024 as a Republican. I would probably start saying something. Just saying."

According to a report by The New York Times, Trump "almost surely will remain a powerful and disruptive force in American life."

Trump and his family members have hinted at the possibility of starting a media property called "Trump TV", the report said.

Trump was a real estate magnate and reality TV star before he was elected as US President in 2016.